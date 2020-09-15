UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Calls On Other Nations To Join Investigation Into Navalny's Case - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:09 PM

US Calls on Other Nations to Join Investigation Into Navalny's Case - Pompeo

The alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny requires a thorough investigation that involves different countries, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in the interview with the France Inter Broadcaster

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny requires a thorough investigation that involves different countries, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in the interview with the France Inter Broadcaster.

According to Pompeo, Washington is very concerned about the situation and the US authorities believe that a comprehensive investigation is required to understand how the poison got into Navalny's body and how such things could happen in general.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight.

He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the man was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment.

Later, the German government said that doctors had found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing to the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington France German Berlin Man Omsk August From Government Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler issues Decree restructuring BoD of the e ..

11 minutes ago

TRA allocates new frequencies for 5G networks

26 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution joins key UAE suppliers to prov ..

41 minutes ago

Russia May Send Space Mission to Venus - Roscosmos

2 minutes ago

India hurts itself with border belligerence: Globa ..

2 minutes ago

PM arrives in Lahore on one-day

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.