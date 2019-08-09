US Calls on Parties in Aden to Refrain From Escalating Violence - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The US government has called on all parties to end the escalating violence in the Yemeni city of Aden, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

On Wednesday, clashes erupted in Aden after Houthi leaders called on supporters to overthrow President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi's government.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the outbreak of violence and deadly clashes in Aden," Ortagus said on Thursday. "We call on all parties to refrain from escalation and further bloodshed, and to resolve their differences through dialogue.

"

The main clashes erupted in the vicinity of the presidential palace of Ma'ashiq. According to media reports, three people were killed and 10 were injured in the clashes. On Thursday, clashes continued.

On August 1, Yemen's rebel Houthi movement reportedly attacked a military parade in Aden, a stronghold of the Saudi-led coalition killing 36 people, according to the interior ministry.