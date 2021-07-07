UrduPoint.com
US Calls On Parties In Ethiopian Dam Issue To Refrain From Unilateral Action - State Dept.

Wed 07th July 2021

US Calls on Parties in Ethiopian Dam Issue to Refrain From Unilateral Action - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021)   The United States calls on Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to refrain from taking any unilateral action that may raise tensions in the dispute over the Grad Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We do call on all parties to refrain from any unilateral action that would raise those tensions, that would put greater distance between where we are now and a peaceful constructive resolution to this," Price said during a press briefing.

Ethiopia has been implementing a large-scale project to build the dam - expected to become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant - on the Blue Nile since 2011, but Egypt and Sudan fear its effects on their own water security.

On Monday, the Egyptian irrigation ministry said it received notification from the government of Ethiopia that it started to fill the dam, which Cairo rejects and claims is a violation of international law.

After previous rounds of talks previously held by the three nations failed, Sudan sent an official request with the United Nations Security Council on June 22, asking to discuss the matter, which is expected to take place on Thursday.

