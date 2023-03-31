UrduPoint.com

US Calls On Russia To Reconsider The Deployment Of Nuclear Weapons In Belarus - UN Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 10:49 PM

US Calls on Russia to Reconsider the Deployment of Nuclear Weapons in Belarus - UN Envoy

The U.S. Special Political Affairs Representative to the UN Robert Woods told Russia on Friday to reconsider its decision to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The U.S. Special Political Affairs Representative to the UN Robert Woods told Russia on Friday to reconsider its decision to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

"In light of the international community's overwhelming support for peace, as demonstrated by last month's General Assembly vote on a just and lasting peace, we call on Russia to reconsider its intentions before deploying nuclear weapons to Belarus," Woods told the UN Security Council.

The U.S. representative urged Russia to immediately cease what he qualified as "escalatory rhetoric" around the potential use of its nuclear weapons.

Woods also said that Russia, like no other country, has "inflicted great damage" to arms control, while also raising the possibility of using its nuclear weapons in connexion with its Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

Russia seeks to undermine strategic security in Europe, Woods said, noting that Moscow has been further destabilizing the continent by increasing its deployments of nuclear weapons.

"No country is threatening Russia or President Putin," Woods pursued, adding that the war could be stopped at any moment by the decision of the Russian government.

On Friday, the UN Security Council was convened to address the Russian and Belarusian decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Vote Nuclear Vladimir Putin Belarus Government

Recent Stories

11 killed, 998 injured in 963 accidents in Punjab

11 killed, 998 injured in 963 accidents in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Stocks advance as inflation slows

Stocks advance as inflation slows

18 minutes ago
 Sohail Ali posted as Addl Secretary Incharge Infor ..

Sohail Ali posted as Addl Secretary Incharge Information Division

25 minutes ago
 Chinese, Belarusian Leaders' Remarks Indicate Loom ..

Chinese, Belarusian Leaders' Remarks Indicate Looming Escalation - Serbian Presi ..

25 minutes ago
 Police sign MoUs for women protection

Police sign MoUs for women protection

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, speaking for OIC, says acts of Quran's d ..

Pakistan, speaking for OIC, says acts of Quran's desecration undermine inter-fai ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.