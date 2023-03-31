US Calls on Russia to Reconsider the Deployment of Nuclear Weapons in Belarus - UN Envoy

The U.S. Special Political Affairs Representative to the UN Robert Woods told Russia on Friday to reconsider its decision to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The U.S. Special Political Affairs Representative to the UN Robert Woods told Russia on Friday to reconsider its decision to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

"In light of the international community's overwhelming support for peace, as demonstrated by last month's General Assembly vote on a just and lasting peace, we call on Russia to reconsider its intentions before deploying nuclear weapons to Belarus," Woods told the UN Security Council.

The U.S. representative urged Russia to immediately cease what he qualified as "escalatory rhetoric" around the potential use of its nuclear weapons.

Woods also said that Russia, like no other country, has "inflicted great damage" to arms control, while also raising the possibility of using its nuclear weapons in connexion with its Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

Russia seeks to undermine strategic security in Europe, Woods said, noting that Moscow has been further destabilizing the continent by increasing its deployments of nuclear weapons.

"No country is threatening Russia or President Putin," Woods pursued, adding that the war could be stopped at any moment by the decision of the Russian government.

On Friday, the UN Security Council was convened to address the Russian and Belarusian decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.