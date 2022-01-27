US Calls on Russia to Stop Backing Alleged Repressive Acts in Chechnya - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The Biden administration has called on Russia to stop supporting alleged repressive activities infringing human rights by Moscow-backed local authorities in Chechnya, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We call on Russian Federal authorities to refrain from enabling repressive acts, including acts of transnational repression, originating in Chechnya and to bring those responsible for continuing egregious human rights violations in Chechnya to justice consistent with the law of the Russian Federation," Price said in a statement.

The United States was troubled by continuing reports of abductions and arbitrary detentions carried out by authorities in Chechnya, including dozens of reported abductions and arbitrary detentions in recent weeks targeting the relatives of Chechen human rights defenders and dissidents, the statement said.

"We reject Chechnya Head Ramzan Kadyrov's baseless attempts to malign human rights defenders and independent journalists and we urge him to end authorities' targeting of those who dissent, LGBTQI+ persons, members of religious and ethnic minority groups and others," the statement added.

The US government is calling for the immediate release of all who have been unjustly detained, according to the statement.