US Calls On Security Council To Vote On Backing Gaza Ceasefire Plan
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 11:40 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The United States announced Sunday it has requested a UN Security Council vote on its draft resolution backing a plan for an "immediate ceasefire with the release of hostages" between Israel and Hamas.
Diplomatic sources said the vote is planned for Monday but has not yet been confirmed by South Korea, which holds the Security Council presidency for June.
"Today, the United States called for the Security Council to move towards a vote... supporting the proposal on the table," said Nate Evans, spokesman for the US delegation, without specifying a vote date.
"Council members should not let this opportunity pass by and must speak with one voice in support of this deal," Evans said.
The United States, a staunch ally of Israel, has been widely criticized for having blocked several UN draft resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
US President Joe Biden on May 31 launched a new push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, separate from the United Nations.
Under the proposal, Israel would withdraw from Gaza population centers and Hamas would free hostages. The ceasefire would last an initial six weeks, with it extended as negotiators seek a permanent end to hostilities.
The United States is placing Primary responsibility for accepting the proposal on Hamas, specifically calling on the Palestinian militant group to accept the document in the latest version of the draft text.
That version, which was distributed to member states on Sunday and was seen by AFP, "welcomes" the new ceasefire proposal while stating, unlike in previous versions, that Israel has already accepted.
The draft resolution "calls upon Hamas to also accept it, and urges both parties to fully implement its terms without delay and condition."
In response to requests from several member states, the latest text lays out the proposal.
This includes a first phase with an "immediate, full, and complete ceasefire," release of hostages taken by Hamas, and "exchange of Palestinian prisoners" plus "withdrawal of Israeli forces from the populated areas in Gaza."
This also includes the "safe and effective distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout the Gaza Strip to all Palestinian civilians who need it."
According to diplomatic sources, several Security Council members indicated their reservations on two previous versions of the text, in particular Algeria which is the Arab representative on the UN Security Council, and Russia which wields a veto.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
More Stories From World
-
Far-right EU vote gains rock France with snap election called49 seconds ago
-
Nepal's Lamichhane to join T20 World Cup squad in West Indies1 minute ago
-
Celtics beat Mavericks 105-98 for 2-0 NBA Finals lead1 minute ago
-
Mazzulla praises team effort in Celtics' game 2 NBA Finals win1 minute ago
-
Far-right party tops EU elections in Austria11 minutes ago
-
Spain right wins EU vote, slightly ahead of PM's Socialists21 minutes ago
-
PM's far-right party tops EU vote in Italy: projections21 minutes ago
-
Nordic left-wing parties gain, far-right declines in EU vote41 minutes ago
-
Orban's party loses ground in EU elections: partial results51 minutes ago
-
Britain's Asher-Smith wins European 100m title for second time1 hour ago
-
Tunisian all-women's team eye inventors' prize for smart wheelchair1 hour ago
-
Trump loyalists proud to support 'felon' at Las Vegas rally2 hours ago