US Calls On Somali Leaders To Resolve Dispute, Hold Elections - State Dept.

Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:00 AM

US Calls on Somali Leaders to Resolve Dispute, Hold Elections - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The United State has called upon Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to peacefully resolve their dispute so that elections can be held in the country, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The dispute between President Farmaajo and Prime Minister Roble risks complicating (the election) process and needs to be resolved immediately and peacefully... Based on our shared interest to ensure the electoral process moves forward, we call on the President and the Prime Minister to avoid further provocative statements or actions and to resolve their disagreement over personnel appointments and their respective authorities peacefully," Price said in a statement on Monday.

On Friday, Farmaajo announced that Roble's executive powers were suspended as tensions escalated between the two leaders in the buildup to elections, Somali media reported.

The United Nations, European Union and a number of countries have since asked the two officials to preserve stability in Somalia.

Price said any further delay in holding the elections increases the chance for the Al-Shabaab terror group (banned in Russia) and other extremist groups to destabilize Somalia. Completing the electoral process will help advance the counter-terrorism agenda, he added.

