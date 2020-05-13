UrduPoint.com
US Calls On Taliban, Afghan Govt To Bring Perpetrators Of 2 Bombings To Justice - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Calls on Taliban, Afghan Govt to Bring Perpetrators of 2 Bombings to Justice - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The United States has called on the Taliban and Afghanistan's government to launch an investigation to bring the perpetrators of two deadly attacks in the country to justice, US Secretary of State Mile Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"During the holy month of Ramadan and amidst the threat of COVID-19, these dual attacks are particularly appalling," Pompeo stated.

"We note the Taliban have denied any responsibility and condemned both attacks as heinous. The Taliban and the Afghan government should cooperate to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Pompeo's statement came after a wave of deadly violence across the country on Tuesday, including a bombing at the funeral of the Khewa district's police chief in the country's eastern Nangarhar province and an armed attack on a hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district in the capital of Kabul.

