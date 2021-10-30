UrduPoint.com

US Calls On Tigrayan Rebels To Withdraw From Amhara Region

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:37 PM

Washington on Saturday called on Tigrayan rebels to withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions in northern Ethiopia where fighting has intensified

A statement from the State Department also urged the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to "halt its advances in and around the cities of Dessie and Kombolcha.

"Ethiopian forces retreated from Dessie, a strategic town in the Amhara region that borders Tigray, residents told AFP on Saturday following heavy fighting and power outages in the city.

