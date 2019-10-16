US Calls on Turkey to Declare Immediate Ceasefire in Syria - Envoy to UN

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The United Stated continues to call on Turkey to halt its military offensive in northern Syria and declare immediate ceasefire, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft told reporters on Wednesday.

"We continue to call on Turkey to take following critical steps: cease undermining the campaign to defeat ISIS [Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia], cease endangering civilians, cease threatening peace, security and stability in the region and cease its offensive and declare a ceasefire immediately," Craft said.