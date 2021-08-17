US Calls on UN Member States to Attend Virtually Upcoming General Assembly Events

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is calling on the United Nations member states to attend the upcoming UN General Assembly events virtually in order to avoid transmitting the novel coronavirus, the US mission to the world body said in a diplomatic note

UNUTED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The United States is calling on the United Nations member states to attend the upcoming UN General Assembly events virtually in order to avoid transmitting the novel coronavirus, the US mission to the world body said in a diplomatic note.

"We know the UN Secretariat has already communicated some modalities for the High-Level Week, but the United States needs to make clear our call, as the host country, for all UN- hosted meetings and side events, beyond the general debate, to be fully virtual," the note said.

The US mission pointed out that the meetings and events will draw travelers to New York and increase the risks of spreading the coronavirus.

"In light of current health concerns, heads of delegation should consider delivering their statements to the UN General Assembly's General Debate by video," the note said.

The United States also requests the states to bring the minimum number of members in their delegations if they choose to attend the General Debate in person, the note added.

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 14. The most important foreign policy event of the year - the week of the high-level session of the UN General Assembly - will be held on September 21-27.