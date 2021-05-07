UrduPoint.com
US Calls On WHO To Invite Taiwan To Participate In World Health Assembly - Blinken

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:24 PM

US Calls on WHO to Invite Taiwan to Participate in World Health Assembly - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The United States is urging the World Health Organization (WHO) to extend an invitation to Taiwan to take part in the Health Assembly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

"There is no reasonable justification for Taiwan's continued exclusion from this forum, and the United States calls upon the WHO Director-General to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer at the WHA - as it has in previous years, prior to objections registered by the government of the People's Republic of China," Blinken said.

More Stories From World

