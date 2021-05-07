US Calls on WHO to Invite Taiwan to Participate in World Health Assembly - Blinken

The United States is urging the World Health Organization (WHO) to extend an invitation to Taiwan to take part in the Health Assembly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The United States is urging the World Health Organization (WHO) to extend an invitation to Taiwan to take part in the Health Assembly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

"There is no reasonable justification for Taiwan's continued exclusion from this forum, and the United States calls upon the WHO Director-General to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer at the WHA - as it has in previous years, prior to objections registered by the government of the People's Republic of China," Blinken said.

Blinken noted that the Health Assembly, which will be held virtually on May 24, would set the agenda for boosting international collaboration to end the coronavirus pandemic and advance global health as well as global health security matters.

"And yet, unless the Organization's leadership takes appropriate action, the Assembly will once again exclude the vital participation of Taiwan," he said. "Global health and global health security challenges do not respect borders nor recognize political disputes. Taiwan offers valuable contributions and lessons learned from its approach to these issues, and WHO leadership and all responsible nations should recognize that excluding the interests of 24 million people at the WHA serves only to imperil, not advance, our shared global health objectives."

Beijing strongly opposes Taiwan's bid to gain an observer status at the WHO, saying the attempt it as a violation of the "One China" policy.