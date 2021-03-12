UrduPoint.com
US Campaign Against Russia's Sputnik V Is Aimed At Promoting Pfizer Vaccine - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The information campaign that the US and its allies plan to stage against Russia's Sputnik V is aimed at undermining trust in the Russian science and promoting the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, a high-ranking source in the Kremlin told reporters on Friday.

According to the source, the US and its allies seek belittling the contribution of the Russian science into the global fight against COVID-19, undermining the global community's trust in Russia's scientific developments and preventing their certification by the World Health Organization, and also reducing the global demand for the Russian vaccine, which currently ranks second in terms of approvals.

"At the same time, the US is pursuing an unprecedentedly aggressive policy of promoting its Pfizer vaccine, seeking to exempt the US side not just from paying possible compensations to citizens in lawsuits in the event of side effects, but also exempt it from liability for negligence of the manufacturer, including factory defects and breach of storage condition," the source added.

