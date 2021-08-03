UrduPoint.com

US Can Continue Missions In Iraq, Syria Even If Congress Repeals 2002 AUMF - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:01 PM

US Can Continue Missions in Iraq, Syria Even if Congress Repeals 2002 AUMF - State Dept.

The US government could continue conducting military operations in Iraq and Syria even if Congress decides to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), State Department legal adviser Richard Visek said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The US government could continue conducting military operations in Iraq and Syria even if Congress decides to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), State Department legal adviser Richard Visek said on Tuesday.

"In sum, at the present time, we believe we have sufficient authority to continue the vital counter-ISIS mission in Iraq and Syria and to address any threats to US personnel or the United States that might arise in Iraq, without relying on the 2002 AUMF," Visek said during a hearing of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The 2002 AUMF initially authorized the use of military force against the government of then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

US Defense Department General Counsel Caroline Krass also confirmed that there are no ongoing military operations that rely solely on the 2002 AUMF.

Last week, the Biden administration announced its intention to withdraw all US forces from Iraq by the end of 2021. The administration said the mission is set to switch focus toward helping and training Iraqi forces to combat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Syria Russia Iraq United States Congress All From Government

Recent Stories

Lockdown in Punjab as per NCOC recommendations: Sa ..

Lockdown in Punjab as per NCOC recommendations: Sarah Aslam

10 minutes ago
 Singapore-Flagged Tanker Golden Brilliant in Gulf ..

Singapore-Flagged Tanker Golden Brilliant in Gulf of Oman 'Not Under Command' - ..

10 minutes ago
 NASA, Boeing Delay Starliner Launch Due to Technic ..

NASA, Boeing Delay Starliner Launch Due to Technical Issue, Plan New Launch on W ..

10 minutes ago
 DC presides over DOPC meeting

DC presides over DOPC meeting

10 minutes ago
 EVM to be shown publicly, in Parliament soon: Shib ..

EVM to be shown publicly, in Parliament soon: Shibli Faraz

15 minutes ago
 Pentagon locked down after reported shooting

Pentagon locked down after reported shooting

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.