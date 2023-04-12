Close
US Can Control Epidemiological Situation In Ukraine - Russia's Report On Biolabs

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

US Can Control Epidemiological Situation in Ukraine - Russia's Report on Biolabs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United States has received the right to control the epidemiological situation in Ukraine for its own benefit, according to Russia's parliamentary Commission on the biological program in Ukraine published on Wednesday.

"After the unconstitutional coup in 2014, as a result of the actions of former acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun, that were destructive for the health system of Ukraine. Suprun and her lobbying of the interests of US pharmaceutical companies in Ukraine, a catastrophic epidemiological situation with many infectious diseases developed in Ukraine. The United States actually received the right to manage the epidemiological situation in Ukraine in its own interests," the document said.

