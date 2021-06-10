UrduPoint.com
US Can Cut Ransomware Attacks By 85%, Contain Rest - CISA Head Nominee

Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:29 PM

The US government can reduce the current wave of ransomware attacks on companies and installations by 85 percent or more and the rest can be contained and aggressively attacked, National Cyber Director nominee John "Chris" Inglis told a congressional hearing on Thursday

"[The ransomware onslaught] is not going to stop under its own accord," Inglis told his confirmation hearing at the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. "We must step in: We must align actions to consequences. It must be doable."

The Federal government needed to step in and make cyber defenses of companies and services in the private sector defensible and it could and should drastically reduce their exposure to vulnerabilities, Inglis explained.

"What we need to do is make these systems defensible: They will never be secure. ... [With] two factor identification [and] if we build segmentation firebreaks, 85 percent of the problem goes away. It will never go away completely, but we can bring it to heel significantly," he told the Senate committee.

A ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline in May shut down fuel transportation to the US East Coast and forced the company to pay $4.4 million to the Darkside hacking group allegedly based in Russia in exchange for encryption tools. More than half of the sum was later retrieved by US law enforcement agencies.

