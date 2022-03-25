UrduPoint.com

US Can Defend Against North Korea Missiles Now, But Danger Increasing - NORAD Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 12:06 AM

US Can Defend Against North Korea Missiles Now, But Danger Increasing - NORAD Chief

The United States can still defend against a North Korean attack after Pyongyang's successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) chief US Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck told Congress on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States can still defend against a North Korean attack after Pyongyang's successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) chief US Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck told Congress on Thursday.

"I am comfortable where we are today based on the intelligence I have with the current capabilities and capacity of North Korea," VanHerck told the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC). He was speaking after Pyongyang was reported earlier the same day to have successfully test launched an ICBM capable of reaching the United States.

However, VanHerck also warned that North Korea was pushing ahead with efforts to deploy an ICBM force that eventually would be beyond the capacity of NORTHCOM's current forces to defend against.

"Going forward I do believe they could exceed my capacity and capabilities. That is why it is crucial to keep (the) next generation interceptor on time or early," he added.

North Korea's successful flight testing of an ICBM capable of reaching the continental United States and detonation of a thermonuclear weapon underscored its leaders' determination to develop capabilities to threaten our homeland and constrain US options in crisis and conflict, VanHerck said in his prepared testimony to the committee.

VanHerck noted the US currently has 44 ground-based interceptors deployed, with 20 next-generation ground-based interceptors scheduled to be delivered by 2028. The current interceptor force is deployed at Fort Greely in the US state of Alaska and at Vandenberg Air Force Base in southern California.

Related Topics

Attack Senate Pyongyang Same United States North Korea Congress Weapon

Recent Stories

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

3 minutes ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

3 minutes ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary, UN Assistant SG discuss regiona ..

Foreign Secretary, UN Assistant SG discuss regional issues

3 minutes ago
 Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal ..

Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal cancer

4 minutes ago
 Canada to boost oil exports to displace Russian en ..

Canada to boost oil exports to displace Russian energy

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>