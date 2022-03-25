US Can Defend Against North Korea Missiles Now, But Danger Increasing - NORAD Chief

The United States can still defend against a North Korean attack after Pyongyang's successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) chief US Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck told Congress on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States can still defend against a North Korean attack after Pyongyang's successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) chief US Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck told Congress on Thursday.

"I am comfortable where we are today based on the intelligence I have with the current capabilities and capacity of North Korea," VanHerck told the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC). He was speaking after Pyongyang was reported earlier the same day to have successfully test launched an ICBM capable of reaching the United States.

However, VanHerck also warned that North Korea was pushing ahead with efforts to deploy an ICBM force that eventually would be beyond the capacity of NORTHCOM's current forces to defend against.

"Going forward I do believe they could exceed my capacity and capabilities. That is why it is crucial to keep (the) next generation interceptor on time or early," he added.

North Korea's successful flight testing of an ICBM capable of reaching the continental United States and detonation of a thermonuclear weapon underscored its leaders' determination to develop capabilities to threaten our homeland and constrain US options in crisis and conflict, VanHerck said in his prepared testimony to the committee.

VanHerck noted the US currently has 44 ground-based interceptors deployed, with 20 next-generation ground-based interceptors scheduled to be delivered by 2028. The current interceptor force is deployed at Fort Greely in the US state of Alaska and at Vandenberg Air Force Base in southern California.