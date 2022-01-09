UrduPoint.com

US Can Discuss Reciprocal Restrictions On Exercises In Europe With Russia - US Official

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Can Discuss Reciprocal Restrictions on Exercises in Europe With Russia - US Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The United States is willing to discuss with Russia in Geneva possible restrictions on the scope of military exercises close to each other's territories on reciprocal grounds, a senior US administration official said on Saturday.

"Russia says its security is threatened by US and NATO exercises as well. So we're willing to explore the possibility of reciprocal restrictions on the size and scope of such exercises, including both strategic bombers close to each other's territory, and ground based exercises as well," he said.

