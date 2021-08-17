UrduPoint.com

US Can Evacuate Up To 9,000 People Per Day From Afghanistan - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US forces are capable of moving 5,000 to 9,000 people out of Kabul per day, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"Just on the military craft alone, we believe we can get between 5,000 and 9,000 people out per day. Of course, some of that's weather dependent, obviously security dependent. That's just the military side. We want the civilian side of the airport to remain open as well, so commercial flights can and are able to get themselves in and out," Kirby told CNN.

He added that three bases in the US are ready to take up to 22,000 Afghan allies in the coming weeks.

"If we have to go higher than that, we'll certainly do that," he said.

The United States began pulling its forces out of Afghanistan in May with the outlook to finish on September 11. In line with a February 2020 deal with the Taliban, the withdrawal was originally scheduled to end in May.

The Taliban(terrorist group, banned in Russia) began land grabs almost simultaneously with the start of foreign troops' withdrawal and had completely taken over Afghanistan on Sunday, when they entered Kabul and caused the civilian government to collapse.

