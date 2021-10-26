US Can Have Constructive Talks With Russia, China on Aid to Afghans at G20 - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The United States can have constructive talks with Russia and China at the upcoming G20 meeting on the issue of providing aid to the Afghan people, but such talks will be more difficult without Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in attendance, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"I think the characterization on Russia and China, I would take a little bit of issue with that. I think that we can have constructive conversations with both of them, it would be more difficult to do in this circumstance because neither Xi nor Putin will be there, but there will be other formats in which we will be able to engage the Russians and Chinese on (aid to Afghanistan), including through various regional meetings where they have representatives," Sullivan said during a press briefing.