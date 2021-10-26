UrduPoint.com

US Can Have Constructive Talks With Russia, China On Aid To Afghans At G20 - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:57 PM

US Can Have Constructive Talks With Russia, China on Aid to Afghans at G20 - White House

The United States can have constructive talks with Russia and China at the upcoming G20 meeting on the issue of providing aid to the Afghan people, but such talks will be more difficult without Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in attendance, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The United States can have constructive talks with Russia and China at the upcoming G20 meeting on the issue of providing aid to the Afghan people, but such talks will be more difficult without Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in attendance, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"I think the characterization on Russia and China, I would take a little bit of issue with that. I think that we can have constructive conversations with both of them, it would be more difficult to do in this circumstance because neither Xi nor Putin will be there, but there will be other formats in which we will be able to engage the Russians and Chinese on (aid to Afghanistan), including through various regional meetings where they have representatives," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia China White House Vladimir Putin United States Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of ..

T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of 135 runs in clash with New Ze ..

8 minutes ago
 Biden Has Concerns About Power of Social Media, Di ..

Biden Has Concerns About Power of Social Media, Disinformation on Platforms - Wh ..

31 seconds ago
 Hunger not only about undernourishment: Indonesian ..

Hunger not only about undernourishment: Indonesian CG

32 seconds ago
 All political parties on same page regarding Kashm ..

All political parties on same page regarding Kashmir issue: Shehryar

36 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Military Denies Reports About Capture of ..

Ukrainian Military Denies Reports About Capture of Staromarievka Settlement in D ..

4 minutes ago
 New era of prosperity to start very soon: CM Punja ..

New era of prosperity to start very soon: CM Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.