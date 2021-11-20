US Can Mull Other Ways to Resolve Iranian Nuclear Threat If Talks Do Not Work - Austin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The United States can resort to alternative ways of tackling the Iranian nuclear threat, if diplomacy brings no fruit, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

"United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining nuclear weapon and we remain committed to a diplomatic outcome of the nuclear issue.

But if Iran is not willing to engage seriously then we will look at all the options necessary to keep United States secure," Austin said at the IISS Manama Dialogue 2021.