US Can Not Afford Any More Money to Meet Soaring F-35 Costs - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The US military faces an "affordability gap" of nearly $6 billion by 2036 on its fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Aircraft, but no more money will be coming for it, Congressman John Garamendi told a joint hearing in Congress on Thursday.

"The status quo is unaffordable: It is unacceptable and it will not continue," Garamendi said. "This issue must be resolved. Don't expect more money. Don't expect more planes to be purchased: That is not going to happen. ... The 97 planes that were purchased in recent years have just created a bigger problem for the sustainment of this fleet."

Twenty years into the F-35 jet program, which was launched by the Defense Department under Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, the aircraft's propulsion engine was still facing severe maintenance problems, Garamendi noted.

"The F-35 fleet will not have a serviceable engine by 2030. The engine repair system is not meeting capacity goals. Nine unscheduled engine changes [were made] during the 2020 engine deployment: Why? ... Twenty years into this and we still have not figured out how to maintain the planes. What the Hell is that all about? This is not going to continue," he said.

Since 2012, F-35 estimated sustainment costs over its 66-year life cycle have increased steadily, from $1.11 trillion to $1.27 trillion, despite efforts to reduce costs, the GAO said in a report released on Thursday. By 2036, the total shortfall on costs of deploying the F-35 fleet current funding would reach $6 billion, the report said. Other estimates have said the total F-35 program cost would exceed $1.7 trillion.

