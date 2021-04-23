UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Can Not Afford Any More Money To Meet Soaring F-35 Costs - Congressman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:50 AM

US Can Not Afford Any More Money to Meet Soaring F-35 Costs - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The US military faces an "affordability gap" of nearly $6 billion  by 2036 on its fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Aircraft, but no more money will be coming for it, Congressman John Garamendi told a joint hearing in Congress on Thursday.

"The status quo is unaffordable: It is unacceptable and it will not continue," Garamendi said. "This issue must be resolved. Don't expect more money. Don't expect more planes to be purchased: That is not going to happen. ... The 97 planes that were purchased in recent years have just created a bigger problem for the sustainment of this fleet."

Twenty years into the F-35 jet program, which was launched by the Defense Department under Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, the aircraft's propulsion engine was still facing severe maintenance problems, Garamendi noted.

"The F-35 fleet will not have a serviceable engine by 2030. The engine repair system is not meeting capacity goals. Nine unscheduled engine changes [were made] during the 2020 engine deployment: Why? ... Twenty years into this and we still have not figured out how to maintain the planes. What the Hell is that all about? This is not going to continue," he said.

Since 2012, F-35 estimated sustainment costs over its 66-year life cycle have increased steadily, from $1.11 trillion to $1.27 trillion, despite efforts to reduce costs, the GAO said in a report released on Thursday. By 2036, the total shortfall on costs of deploying the F-35 fleet current funding would reach $6 billion, the report said. Other estimates have said the total F-35 program cost would exceed $1.7 trillion.

From: Martin Sieff - martinsieff1@gmail.com

Related Topics

Hearing Gao Money Congress 2020 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

2 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

1 hour ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

1 hour ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

2 hours ago

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Quetta, reitera ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.