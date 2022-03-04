US Can Not Confirm Existence, Use of Cluster Munitions or Thermobaric Weapons in Ukraine

The United States can not confirm the existence or the use of cluster munitions or thermobaric weapons in Ukraine, a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Friday

"We cannot confirm the existence or the use of cluster munitions inside Ukraine, nor can we confirm the use or existence of thermobaric weapons inside Ukraine," the official said.