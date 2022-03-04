UrduPoint.com

US Can Not Confirm Existence, Use Of Cluster Munitions Or Thermobaric Weapons In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 09:10 PM

US Can Not Confirm Existence, Use of Cluster Munitions or Thermobaric Weapons in Ukraine

The United States can not confirm the existence or the use of cluster munitions or thermobaric weapons in Ukraine, a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Friday

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States can not confirm the existence or the use of cluster munitions or thermobaric weapons in Ukraine, a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Friday.

"We cannot confirm the existence or the use of cluster munitions inside Ukraine, nor can we confirm the use or existence of thermobaric weapons inside Ukraine," the official said.

Related Topics

Ukraine United States

Recent Stories

Gas prices soar to record highs on Ukraine crisis

Gas prices soar to record highs on Ukraine crisis

22 seconds ago
 Lavrov Briefs Saudi Foreign Minister on Situation ..

Lavrov Briefs Saudi Foreign Minister on Situation in Ukraine - Moscow

25 seconds ago
 Russian strike on Chernihiv leaves 47 dead

Russian strike on Chernihiv leaves 47 dead

27 seconds ago
 Asifa Bhutto receives minor injury during rally in ..

Asifa Bhutto receives minor injury during rally in Khanewal

29 seconds ago
 IGP Balochistan inaugurates first Women Police Sta ..

IGP Balochistan inaugurates first Women Police Station

3 minutes ago
 295 new cases of Covid-19 emerged

295 new cases of Covid-19 emerged

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>