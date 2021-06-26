US Can Not Draw Conclusions on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Due to Limited Data - DNI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The lack of high-quality information and reporting systems for unidentified aerial phenomena has prevented drawing clear conclusions about them, but they may pose a security threat for the United States, Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in an assessment.

"The limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP," the assessment said on Friday. "UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to US national security."

The assessment, which provides policymakers with an overview of the challenges that come with characterizing UAPs and the risk they pose, was prepared for the US House and Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees.

The DNI said the assessment provides guidance on how consolidation of reports from across the government, standardized reporting, increased collection and analysis and a streamlined screening process would likely deepen understanding of the issue.

The DNI explained in the assessment that UAP incidents fall in one of five categories: airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, US government or industry developmental programs, foreign adversary systems and the catch-all "other" designation that presumably include extraterrestrial life.

The UAPs could pose a risk to US national security in case it turns out it has to do with technology developed by foreign adversaries, the assessment said.