US Can Not Win Wars in Syria, Afghanistan, Must Seek Political Solution - Ex-CENTCOM Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The United States needs to seek a political solution rather than military victories to end the three middle East wars in Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen and must also anticipate the possible escape of thousands of former Islamic State terror group fighters from custody, former Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Joseph Votel said in a speech on Tuesday.

"We need to bring the ongoing conflicts in Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen to a political conclusion," Votel, who also served as Special Operations Command (SOCOM) chief, told an audience at the Atlantic Council. "I consider these to be the sucking chest wounds in the region."

Votel warned that following the withdrawal of US forces from northern Syria there was a real danger the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) would not be able to keep all their Islamic State prisoners under lock and key, leading to an operational revival of the terrorist movement.

"I do see if the SDF, who have assumed that responsibility of safeguarding those ISIS [Islamic State] fighters, it certainly makes the possibility [of their escape] much greater," Votel said. "It certainly makes it something we have to be concerned about. We could see some of this being a resurgence."

In the past, the Islamic State got a lot of its combat power by freeing thousands of other extremists and lawless elements from prisons, nor had the United States and its coalition partners succeeded in eliminating the extremist ideology that drives them, Votel added.