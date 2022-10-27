UrduPoint.com

US Can Offer Nothing But Its Domination To World - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022

US Can Offer Nothing But Its Domination to World - Putin

The United States has nothing to offer to the world but its domination, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that real democracy involves the freedom of each nation and country to choose their own path

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States has nothing to offer to the world but its domination, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that real democracy involves the freedom of each nation and country to choose their own path.

"They have no ideas on how to create positive development, they simply have nothing to offer the world other than the preservation of their domination.

I am convinced that the real democracy in a multipolar world first of all implies the possibility of any people - I want to emphasize this - any society, any civilization to choose their own way, their own social and political system," Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Club in Moscow.

If the United States and the European Union countries have such right, so do the countries of Asia, the Islamic states, the Persian Gulf monarchies, the states of other continents, and, of course, Russia, the president added.

