UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Can Use Forced Labor Law To Stop Imports Of Chinese Goods Made By Uighurs - Lighthizer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Can Use Forced Labor Law to Stop Imports of Chinese Goods Made by Uighurs - Lighthizer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States plans to strongly enforce laws on forced labor to prevent an inflow of goods made by Uighurs and other Muslim groups put to work against their will in camps in China, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a congressional panel on Wednesday.

"Our Phase One with China does not cover this issue, but there are existing [laws] we can strongly enforce to prevent the import of any products made through the use of forced labor," Lighthizer said in response to a question from the House and Ways Committee on how Washington would react to goods supposedly made at Uighur forced labor camps.

US media reported last week that President Donald Trump planned to sign legislation calling for sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for oppressing Uighur Muslims. Trump signed in January the phase one of a US-China trade deal with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The US Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 makes it unlawful to provide or obtain the labor or services of a person through threats of serious harm, physical restraint or other prohibited means.

The United Nations estimates that China has up to a million Uyghurs of Muslims of other ethnic groups since 2018 in secretive internment camps in its Xinjiang province.

Related Topics

United Nations Import China Washington Trump United States January 2018 Muslim Media From Million Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

10 minutes ago

Rashid Al Awadhi Appointed as CEO of the New Media ..

55 minutes ago

UAE chairs virtual conference of culture ministers ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

3 hours ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

3 hours ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.