US Can Use Forced Labor Law to Stop Imports of Chinese Goods Made by Uighurs - Lighthizer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States plans to strongly enforce laws on forced labor to prevent an inflow of goods made by Uighurs and other Muslim groups put to work against their will in camps in China, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a congressional panel on Wednesday.

"Our Phase One with China does not cover this issue, but there are existing [laws] we can strongly enforce to prevent the import of any products made through the use of forced labor," Lighthizer said in response to a question from the House and Ways Committee on how Washington would react to goods supposedly made at Uighur forced labor camps.

US media reported last week that President Donald Trump planned to sign legislation calling for sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for oppressing Uighur Muslims. Trump signed in January the phase one of a US-China trade deal with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The US Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 makes it unlawful to provide or obtain the labor or services of a person through threats of serious harm, physical restraint or other prohibited means.

The United Nations estimates that China has up to a million Uyghurs of Muslims of other ethnic groups since 2018 in secretive internment camps in its Xinjiang province.