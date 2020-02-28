US Can Work With Russia, China on Iran - Special Representative Hook

Russia, China and the United States agree on many more aspects of the Iranian issue than they disagree and can work together on its resolution, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russia, China and the United States agree on many more aspects of the Iranian issue than they disagree and can work together on its resolution, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday.

"I think we agree on much more than we disagree with China and Russia. I think we can work with them," Hook told the gathering of experts and reporters in Washington.

He said that Russia and China, despite their vocal opposition to US withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran and reinstatement of sanctions, share American concerns over nuclear and ballistic proliferation in the middle East.

"That's the most volatile region in the world where both of those countries have a lot of interests and if Iran acquires a nuclear weapon it changes the Middle East entirely," Hook added. "Russia and China share our concerns about nuclear-armed Iran. Russia and China, I think, don't like to see the missile proliferation around the region Iran is responsible for, because it just destabilizes the region."

He reminded that President Donald Trump had called on Russia and China, as well as other members of the deal, to join US strategy of devising on a broader deal that would include all issues of concern above the nuclear dossier.