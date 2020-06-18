UrduPoint.com
US, Canada Advance Collaboration On Critical Minerals - State Department

Thu 18th June 2020

US, Canada Advance Collaboration on Critical Minerals - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States and Canada have advanced bilateral collaboration to strengthen the supply chain between both countries for critical minerals, the State Department said in a press release.

"Deputy Assistant Secretary [Cynthia] Kierscht and Associate Deputy Minister [of Natural Resources Shawn] Tupper reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the US-Canada supply chain for critical minerals that are essential to our mutual security and future prosperity," the release said on Wednesday.

Kierscht and Tupper participated in the second US-Canada Critical Minerals Working Group virtual meeting earlier on Wednesday.

The release highlighted that both sides reviewed progress of the five Sub-Working Groups implementing the Joint Action Plan for Cooperation on Critical Minerals and agreed on priorities to address for the next phase of bilateral collaboration.

The officials, the release added, explored opportunities for joint action in areas such as rare earth elements, materials for next generation batteries, and minerals essential to semi-conductor development and production.

The officials also discussed each nation's efforts to address the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the mining and natural resources sectors, the release said.

In December, the United States and Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining a cooperation framework for energy mineral resource development between both countries.

These bilateral initiatives emerged out of the Energy Resources Governance Initiative (ERGI) adopted by both countries last June, which paved the path for implementing a comprehensive framework of best practices for sustainable energy mineral development and promoting resilient energy mineral supply chains.

