US, Canada Agree To Extend Border Closure Until June 21 - Trudeau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:11 PM

US, Canada Agree to Extend Border Closure Until June 21 - Trudeau

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions that limit non-essential travel for another 30 days to June 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions that limit non-essential travel for another 30 days to June 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"Let me begin this morning by confirming that Canada and the United States have once again agreed to extend by 30 days the current measures in place along the border," Trudeau told reporters during his daily COVID-19 press briefing.

Before the announcement, the restrictions on the Canada-US border were set to expire on Thursday. All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since March 20.

