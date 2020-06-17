US, Canada Agree to Extend Border Closure Until July 21 - Trudeau

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions that limit non-essential travel for another 30 days to July 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday

"I can now confirm that Canada and the United States have once again agreed to extend by 30 days - until July 21 - the current measures in place along our border," Trudeau told reporters during his daily COVID-19 press briefing.

Before the announcement, the restrictions on the Canada-US border were set to expire on Sunday. All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since March 20.