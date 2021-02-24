US, Canada Agree to Launch Forums on Cross-Border Crime, Climate Change - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The United States and Canada have agreed to launch forums to tackle mutual issues concerning cross-border crime and climate change, US President Joe Biden said after a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We also doubled down on our efforts to tackle climate change... we're launching a high-level climate ambition ministerial to align our policies and our goals and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050," Biden said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Biden also said he and Trudeau agreed to re-establish a cross-border crime forum.