UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Canada Agreed To More Coordination To Counter China's Influence - Biden

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:50 AM

US, Canada Agreed to More Coordination to Counter China's Influence - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The United States and Canada have agreed to expand coordination on countering China's influence, President Joe Biden said after a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Coming on the heels of the G7 meeting last Friday it was an opportunity for Prime Minister Trudeau and I to explore our bilateral partnership, to reinforce and help drive issues of concern in our hemisphere and globally, that includes coordinating our approaches to better compete with China and to counter threats to our interests and values," Biden said on Tuesday, adding that the bilateral meeting was very successful.

Biden added that the United States will work with Canada to free two Canadians currently detained in China.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Canada United States Justin Trudeau

Recent Stories

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

4 hours ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

4 hours ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

5 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

4 hours ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

4 hours ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.