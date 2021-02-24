WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The United States and Canada have agreed to expand coordination on countering China's influence, President Joe Biden said after a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Coming on the heels of the G7 meeting last Friday it was an opportunity for Prime Minister Trudeau and I to explore our bilateral partnership, to reinforce and help drive issues of concern in our hemisphere and globally, that includes coordinating our approaches to better compete with China and to counter threats to our interests and values," Biden said on Tuesday, adding that the bilateral meeting was very successful.

Biden added that the United States will work with Canada to free two Canadians currently detained in China.