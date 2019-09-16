UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Canada Begin Observation Flight Over Russia - Russian Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:50 AM

US, Canada Begin Observation Flight Over Russia - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The United States and Canada will carry out a joint observation flight in the Russian airspace under the Treaty on Open Skies starting Monday, the head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, said.

"A joint mission of the US and Canada will conduct an observation flight on September 16-21 above the territory of the Russian Federation aboard the OC-135B [Open Skies] American observation aircraft," Ryzhkov said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to Ryzhkov, Russia will also make observation flights in the same period, over the territories of Benelux and Portugal.

The Treaty on Open Skies allows its participants to carry out aerial surveillance as part of a program of scheduled observation flights, with the aim of gathering information about military forces.

More than 30 countries are participating in the program created to boost transparency of military activities.

Related Topics

Russia Canada Nuclear Same Portugal United States September

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohamed bin Salman discuss cons ..

4 hours ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi praises achievements of Traffic S ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles martyrs&#039; families

6 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends closing ceremony of Moha ..

8 hours ago

UAE win 43 jiu-jitsu medals in Los Angeles

8 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on martyrdom of ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.