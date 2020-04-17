UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Canada Border Restrictions To Remain Place For 'Many Weeks' - Trudeau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

US-Canada Border Restrictions to Remain Place for 'Many Weeks' - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Restrictions at the US-Canada border will remain in place for weeks as the neighboring nations strive to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"We know there is significant amount of time still before we can talk about loosening such restrictions," Trudeau said during his daily pandemic update, adding in French that the restrictive measures at the border will remain in effect for "many weeks."

US President Donald Trump mused during his daily media briefing at the White House on Wednesday that travel restrictions at the Canadian border may be lifted in the near future.

All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted as of midnight March 20.

In Canada, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 29,826, according to government officials. The United States leads the global tally with almost 650,000 confirmed cases and more than 30,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada White House Trump United States Justin Trudeau March May Border Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

1 hour ago

600 doctors to treat Kuwaitis returning home from ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

2 hours ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.