US-Canada Border Restrictions to Remain Place for 'Many Weeks' - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Restrictions at the US-Canada border will remain in place for weeks as the neighboring nations strive to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"We know there is significant amount of time still before we can talk about loosening such restrictions," Trudeau said during his daily pandemic update, adding in French that the restrictive measures at the border will remain in effect for "many weeks."

US President Donald Trump mused during his daily media briefing at the White House on Wednesday that travel restrictions at the Canadian border may be lifted in the near future.

All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted as of midnight March 20.

In Canada, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 29,826, according to government officials. The United States leads the global tally with almost 650,000 confirmed cases and more than 30,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.