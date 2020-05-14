US-Canada Command Conducts Bomber Intercept Exercise - STRATCOM

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) conducted an air defense drill that consisted of intercepting US bombers entering Canadian airspace, STRATCOM said in a statement on Thursday.

"[NORAD] conducted an air defense exercise that included an intercept of U.S. Strategic Command bombers on May 11 to demonstrate the air defense capabilities of Canada and the United States," the release said.

During Monday's exercise CF-18s from Canada and F-16s from the US, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers, conducted intercepts of the a US B-1 bomber as it entered the Canadian Air Defense Identification Zone and again as it entered the Continental US, the release said.

"While we are combatting COVID-19 we remain closely linked with our other combatant commands. Our collective work enhances our ability to deter, detect and, if necessary, defeat any threat to North America," NORAD Commander General Terrence O'Shaughnessy said in the release.

NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify unauthorized and potentially hostile aircraft and determine an appropriate response, the release explained.