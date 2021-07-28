US, Canada Discuss NORAD Modernization - Pentagon

The United States and Canada are in discussions on modernizing the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), US Northern Command chief Glen VanHerck told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States and Canada are in discussions on modernizing the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), US Northern Command chief Glen VanHerck told reporters on Wednesday.

"Those discussions are ongoing, President [Joe] Biden and Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau talked about NORAD modernization in their first meeting," VanHerck said during a press briefing.

VanHerck said he is satisfied with the pace of the negotiations on modernizing NORAD.

"Now we are going to move forward to Department level [talks] to see what the way forward is for NORAD modernization," VanHerck said.

In February, Biden said after holding talks with Trudeau that the United States and Canada will work to modernize NORAD.