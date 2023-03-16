UrduPoint.com

US, Canada, EU Demand Africa Stop Contacts With Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Delegations from the United States, Canada and the EU, in anticipation of the upcoming second Russia-Africa summit, are demanding that African leaders in fact stop cooperation with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik.

"There are many examples of this kind.

First of all, delegations that come almost daily from Washington and from other Anglo-Saxon countries: from Canada, Great Britain, as well as from the European Union, literally besiege African leaders and African power bodies, parliaments," Ozerov said.

"They nearly demand that cooperation with Russia be stopped," he said.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine more than a year ago, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States.

