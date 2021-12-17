US, Canada Hold 'Virtual' Cooperation Dialogue on Arctic Issues - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The governments of the United States and Canada have held an interactive "virtual" cooperation dialogue to discuss Arctic regional issues, the US State Department said.

"In recognition of the growing challenges and opportunities in the Arctic, the United States and Canada held a half-day dialogue on Arctic issues on December 16," the State Department said in a media note on Thursday.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols and Global Affairs Canada Assistant Deputy Minister for Europe, Arctic, middle East and Maghreb Sandra McCardell led the event, the note said.

"(T)he United States and Canada seek to maximize collaboration on shared Arctic priorities, including safeguarding national and homeland security interests, promoting international cooperation through the Arctic Council, combating climate change including by reducing black carbon in the Arctic region," the note added.

Speakers from various US and Canadian governmental departments and agencies participated in the interactive exchange, which reaffirmed the shared commitments outlined by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Roadmap for a Renewed US-Canada Partnership in February 2021, according to the note.