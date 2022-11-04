US, Canada Impose Sanctions on Haiti Politicians Joseph Lamber, Youri Latortue - Treasury

The United States and Canada have imposed sanctions on Haitian politicians Joseph Lamber and Youri Latortue for their alleged engagement in illicit drug production and proliferation, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The United States and Canada have imposed sanctions on Haitian politicians Joseph Lamber and Youri Latortue for their alleged engagement in illicit drug production and proliferation, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), along with the government of Canada, designated Haitian nationals Joseph Lambert (Lambert) and Youri Latortue (Latortue)," the release said. "OFAC designated Lambert and Latortue for having engaged in, or attempted to engage in, activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a significant risk of materially contributing to, the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production."

Lambert is president Haiti's Senate and has held political positions in the country for 20 years, while Latortue is a former senator and a longtime politician, the release said.

The Treasury Department pointed out in the release that Lambert has been involved in illegal cocaine trafficking from Colombia to Haiti for 20 years, including facilitating impunity for other drug traffickers in Haiti.

Latortue has also been involved in drug trafficking activities for a lengthy period of time and also has directed others to engage in violence on his behalf, the release said.

In October, Haiti's Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond called on the international community to accelerate negotiations on possible armed intervention in the island nation to help deal with criminal gangs that may overrun it.