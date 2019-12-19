UrduPoint.com
US, Canada Ink Deal On Critical Energy Minerals - State Department

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 03:00 AM

US, Canada Ink Deal on Critical Energy Minerals - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The United States and Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining a cooperation framework for energy mineral resource development between the two nations, the US State Department said in a press release.

The agreement was reached in a meeting between US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon and Canadian Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Shawn Tupper earlier on Wednesday.

"The United States and Canada recognize global demand for energy minerals will increase dramatically in the coming years and this [Memorandum of Understanding] provides an important framework for cooperation in addressing these complex challenges," the release on Wednesday evening.

The deal encompasses responsible and sustainable mining practices, supply chains and financing strategies in the energy mineral sector, the release said.

The agreement comes after the United States and Canada adopted the Energy Resources Governance Initiative (ERGI) in June.

The ERGI charts a course for implementing a comprehensive framework of best practices for sustainable energy mineral development and promoting resilient energy mineral supply chains.

