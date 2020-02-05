US, Canada Ink Deal to Combat Opioid Crisis - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States and Canada are moving forward on an initiative to stem the opioid crisis in both countries, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States and Canada agreed they would work more closely together to find solutions to the opioid crisis by developing a joint action plan," the statement said.

The two countries agreed to intensify their mutual efforts to combat opioid trafficking, develop public health solutions, and expand information sharing and law enforcement coordination, the statement said.

US and Canadian officials convened the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy on Jan. 31 to discuss the bilateral initiative.

Cooperation will continue through the G7 and the North American Drug Dialogue.

In recent years both nations have struggled with an opioid epidemic, which has taken thousands of lives and destroyed many others.

US Attorney General William Barr has called the epidemic the "deadliest drug crisis" the country has ever faced, and according to Justice Department figures, more than 130 Americans die per day from opioid-related drug overdoses, including heroin and fentanyl.

Data released last year by Public Health Ontario showed that the Canadian province recorded 435 opioid deaths in just the first three months of 2019, up 42 percent from the same time period last year.