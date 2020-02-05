UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Canada Ink Deal To Combat Opioid Crisis - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:48 PM

US, Canada Ink Deal to Combat Opioid Crisis - White House

The United States and Canada are moving forward on an initiative to stem the opioid crisis in both countries, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States and Canada are moving forward on an initiative to stem the opioid crisis in both countries, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States and Canada agreed they would work more closely together to find solutions to the opioid crisis by developing a joint action plan," the statement said.

The two countries agreed to intensify their mutual efforts to combat opioid trafficking, develop public health solutions, and expand information sharing and law enforcement coordination, the statement said.

US and Canadian officials convened the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy on Jan. 31 to discuss the bilateral initiative.

Cooperation will continue through the G7 and the North American Drug Dialogue.

In recent years both nations have struggled with an opioid epidemic, which has taken thousands of lives and destroyed many others.

US Attorney General William Barr has called the epidemic the "deadliest drug crisis" the country has ever faced, and according to Justice Department figures, more than 130 Americans die per day from opioid-related drug overdoses, including heroin and fentanyl.

Data released last year by Public Health Ontario showed that the Canadian province recorded 435 opioid deaths in just the first three months of 2019, up 42 percent from the same time period last year.

Related Topics

Canada White House Same Ontario United States 2019 From

Recent Stories

ADNOC Logistics testing biofuel to reduce fuel con ..

4 minutes ago

ADNOC Logistics testing biofuel to reduce fuel con ..

4 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence of First O ..

19 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence of First O ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects developmental projects in K ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects developmental projects in K ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.