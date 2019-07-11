UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Canada Kick Off Program To Share Citizens' Travel Details - Homeland Security

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:58 PM

US, Canada Kick Off Program to Share Citizens' Travel Details - Homeland Security

The US and Canadian governments will as part of a joint security program begin to exchange information on their citizens traveling between both countries in order to better monitor entry and exit patterns, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The US and Canadian governments will as part of a joint security program begin to exchange information on their citizens traveling between both countries in order to better monitor entry and exit patterns, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday.

"Phase III of this program expands the exchange of data to include U.S. and Canadian citizens, and continue the sharing of data on legal permanent residents and third country nationals," the department said in a press release.

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan said in the release that this enhancement will help improve public safety and detect individuals who violated their visas.

The release pointed out that the process of gathering, sharing and securing information will be done in accordance with each country's respective privacy laws.

The Entry/Exit program, which is part of the Beyond the Border Initiative, was implemented in 2012 with a focus on exchanging information on third country nationals and permanent legal residents at four land border ports of entry on the US-Canada border. Since then, the program expanded to "common" ports of entry on the northern border.

Related Topics

Exchange Border

Recent Stories

Iraq, Jordan Discuss Prospects for Basrah-Aqaba Oi ..

18 seconds ago

Mine Hits UN Vehicle in Mali, Wounding 10 Peacekee ..

19 seconds ago

Minister for promotion of agriculture on modern li ..

24 seconds ago

At Least 11 People Injured in Car Bomb Blast Near ..

4 minutes ago

PFA sets ablaze 2,400kg rotten meat, seals illegal ..

4 minutes ago

Senior journalist Atta Rajar passes away

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.