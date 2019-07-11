US, Canada Kick Off Program to Share Citizens' Travel Details - Homeland Security

The US and Canadian governments will as part of a joint security program begin to exchange information on their citizens traveling between both countries in order to better monitor entry and exit patterns, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The US and Canadian governments will as part of a joint security program begin to exchange information on their citizens traveling between both countries in order to better monitor entry and exit patterns, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday.

"Phase III of this program expands the exchange of data to include U.S. and Canadian citizens, and continue the sharing of data on legal permanent residents and third country nationals," the department said in a press release.

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan said in the release that this enhancement will help improve public safety and detect individuals who violated their visas.

The release pointed out that the process of gathering, sharing and securing information will be done in accordance with each country's respective privacy laws.

The Entry/Exit program, which is part of the Beyond the Border Initiative, was implemented in 2012 with a focus on exchanging information on third country nationals and permanent legal residents at four land border ports of entry on the US-Canada border. Since then, the program expanded to "common" ports of entry on the northern border.