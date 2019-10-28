US, Canada, Mexico Anti-Trust Chiefs Hold Enforcement Dialogue in Ottawa - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The directors of the federal anti-trust agencies of the United States Mexico and Canada have held a trilateral meeting in Ottawa to coordinate their enforcement policies, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Monday.

"The heads of the antitrust agencies of the United States, Canada and Mexico met today in Ottawa, Canada, to hold an annual dialogue on antitrust enforcement and policy priorities," the release stated.

US Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahime of the Antitrust Division, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman Joseph Simons, Canadian Competition Commissioner Matthew Boswell and Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission President Alejandra Palacios participated, the release noted.

"As the economies of the United States, Canada and Mexico become increasingly interconnected, it is vital that we cooperate closely with our Canadian and Mexican counterparts on emerging digital economy competition matters and other issues of mutual concern," FTC Chairman Simons said in the release.

The officials discussed enforcement and collaboration involving digital markets, updates on agency developments, international cooperation and challenges to antitrust enforcement faced by each agency, the release said.