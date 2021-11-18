UrduPoint.com

US, Canada, Mexico Leaders To Discuss Economy, Migration At Trilateral Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his Canadian and Mexican counterparts will discuss a wide range of regional and global issues during the North American Leaders' Summit (NALS) in Washington on Thursday, with migration at the top of the agenda, a senior administration official told reporters.

Later on Thursday, Biden will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for the first NALS since 2016. The summit is scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m. EST (9:45 p.m. GMT) in the East Room of the White House.

"I expect in bilateral and trilateral meetings there is going to be a long list of bilateral and trilateral regional and global issues," the official said. "Migration is going to be a top priority."

Biden, the official added, will have separate bilateral meetings with each leader ahead of the summit as the US seeks to deepen and expand economic cooperation and security partnerships with both countries.

"During the summit the focus of the conversation is going to be on economic cooperation, specifically promoting a secure and prosperous North America, building upon our efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and promote global health security," the official said.

In addition, the official said the US wants to maintain momentum of the Glasgow climate conference to make sure that the North America bloc makes a priority of climate change, adding that all three governments have committed to promote renewable energy.

All three leaders also plan to discuss promoting democracy in the region - including in countries like Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela - and are expected to launch a supply chain working group, the official added.

