US, Canada, Mexico Reach Trade Deal Better Than NAFTA - Pelosi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 10:50 PM

US, Canada, Mexico Reach Trade Deal Better Than NAFTA - Pelosi

A deal has been reached on the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a press conference on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) A deal has been reached on the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"There is no question, of course, that this trade deal is better than NAFTA [North American Free Trade Agreement]," Pelosi told reporters.

Pelosi pointed out that significant improvements to the USMCA have been achieved since the trade deal was originally agreed upon last year.

Pelosi also noted that the three countries' representatives returned to the negotiating table to outline a "certain threshold of enforcement" on workers' rights, prescription drugs and the environment.

