US, Canada, Mexico to Expand Prosecution of Drug Traffickers, Target Supply - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Trilateral Fentanyl Committee comprising the US, Canada and Mexico said on Thursday it has agreed to increase the fight against fentanyl trafficking by expanding prosecution and targeting supply of precursor chemicals, amongst other measures.

Earlier this week, Mexico's Secretary of Security Rosa Icela Rodríguez hosted the second meeting of the Committee with her US and Canadian counterparts, Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and National Security and Intelligence Advisor, Jody Thomas

"The three co-chairs reaffirmed commitments to jointly confront the deadly scourge of synthetic drugs, and discussed the steps we are taking to fulfill them, including by 1) intensifying and expanding prosecution of drug traffickers and dismantling criminal networks; 2) targeting the supply of precursor chemicals used to make illicit fentanyl and inviting action by private chemical and shipping companies to prevent diversion; 3) preventing the trafficking of drugs across our borders; and 4) promoting public health services to reduce harm and demand, educate individuals on the risks of substance use, and provide treatment to those seeking it," the Committees joint statement said.

Accordingly, the delegations have committed to create an expert group tasked with identifying challenges related to national legislations and regulations on precursor chemicals and their equipment, and to share emerging drugs and drug trafficking trends.

Moreover, the countries committed to strengthen international support to the fight against synthetic drugs, and to present the progress made by the Committee at the next Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the statement continued.

The Trilateral Fentanyl Committee was established during the North American Leader's Summit of January 9-10, by US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with an aim at addressing the priorities related to the fight against illegal trafficking of the drug across North America.