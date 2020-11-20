UrduPoint.com
US, Canada, Mexico To Extend Non-Essential Travel Restrictions Through Dec. 21 - DHS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

US, Canada, Mexico to Extend Non-Essential Travel Restrictions Through Dec. 21 - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The United States has reached an agreement with Mexico and Canada to extend border restrictions that limit non-essential travel until December 21 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement on Thursday.

"In order to continue to prevent the spread of COVID, the US, Mexico and Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through Dec. 21," Wolf said via Twitter.

Before the announcement, the restrictions at US land border crossings with Canada and Mexico were set to expire on Saturday. All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since March 20.

