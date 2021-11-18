UrduPoint.com

US, Canada, Mexico To Launch N. America Supply Chain Working Group - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The United States, Canada and Mexico during the North America Leaders' Summit (NALS) will launch a working group that will focus on supply chain issues on the continent, a senior US administration official told reporters.

Later on Thursday, US President Joe Biden will host Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for the first NALS since 2016.

"Now the leaders are actually going to start a North American supply chain working group that is going to look with a goal to really define essential industries, minimize future disruptions including work in areas like critical minerals," the official said.

